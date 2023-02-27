PSSSB registration process for1300 Fireman and Driver/operator to end on Feb 28

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) will end the application process for the post of Firemen and Driver/ Operator tomorrow, February 28. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date for submission of the fee is March 3 2023.

PSSSB Recruitment Vacancy Details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1317 vacancies of which 326 vacancies are for the post of Driver/Operator and 991 Fireman positions.

PSSSB Recruitment application fee: Candidates must pay a fee of Rs1000 for general candidates and ₹500 for people with disabilities. Candidates who fall under the SC/ST/EWS categories must pay a ₹250 fee. The Ex-Servicemen & Dependents should pay ₹200.

PSSSB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage click on the “CLICK HERE to apply for Advertisement No. 01 of 2023 for the recruitment of Fireman 991 posts and Drivers/Operator 326 posts (Last Date is 28.02.2023)”

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

