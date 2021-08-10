PSSSB releases provisional answer keys for August 8 recruitment exam

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer keys for the exam to recruit patwari, ziladar and irrigation booking clerk. The examination was held on August 8 to fill 1,152 posts.

Candidates who appeared in the PSSSB recruitment exam 2021 (Advt. no. 01/2021) can check the provisional answer keys on the official website of Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Direct link to check provisional answer keys for patwari, ziladar and irrigation booking clerk.

PSSSB recruitment 2021: How to check answer keys

Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, in the 'Current News' section, click on the link that reads, "Provisional answer key for the written examination held on 8 August 2021 for the post of Patwari, Ziladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Advt. No. 01 of 2021)."

A new page will appear on the display screen

The provisional answer key for all sets of exams will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.