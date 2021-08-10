Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / PSSSB releases provisional answer keys for August 8 recruitment exam
employment news

PSSSB releases provisional answer keys for August 8 recruitment exam

PSSSB has released the provisional answer keys for the exam to recruit patwari, ziladar and irrigation booking clerk. The examination was held on August 8 to fill 1,152 posts.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Candidates who appeared in the PSSSB recruitment exam 2021 can check the provisional answer keys on the official website of Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board.(HT file)

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer keys for the exam to recruit patwari, ziladar and irrigation booking clerk. The examination was held on August 8 to fill 1,152 posts.

Candidates who appeared in the PSSSB recruitment exam 2021 (Advt. no. 01/2021) can check the provisional answer keys on the official website of Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Direct link to check provisional answer keys for patwari, ziladar and irrigation booking clerk.

PSSSB recruitment 2021: How to check answer keys

Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, in the 'Current News' section, click on the link that reads, "Provisional answer key for the written examination held on 8 August 2021 for the post of Patwari, Ziladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Advt. No. 01 of 2021)."

A new page will appear on the display screen

The provisional answer key for all sets of exams will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
psssb answer keys
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar

Baby bears spotted playing on golf course. Cute clip may make your day

Let this thrilled shelter dog getting adopted be your dose of happiness today

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP