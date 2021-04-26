Home / Education / Employment News / PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 490 junior engineer, clerk and other posts
PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 490 junior engineer, clerk and other posts

The application process to fill up 490 vacancies for assistant engineer and various other posts in Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited began on Monday, April 26.
PSTCL Recruitment 2021: The last date to apply for the posts is May 17, 2021. The last date of submission of the application fees at the State Bank of India is May 19, 2021.(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The application process to fill up 490 vacancies for assistant engineer and various other posts in Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited began on Monday, April 26. PSTCL had issued a detailed advertisement for this recruitment process on April 25.

These PTCL vacancies are under 12 categories of posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of PSTCL www.pstcl.org.

The last date to apply for the posts is May 17, 2021. The last date of submission of the application fees at the State Bank of India is May 19, 2021.

The number of vaccines is tentative and may increase or decrease.

Eligibility criteria

Interested candidates can apply for the posts mentioned above after checking the eligibility criteria, including educational qualification and age limit, on the official website at pstcl.org.

PSTCL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit PSTL website www.pstcl.org and click Recruitment against CRA-10-2021.

Register by filling up necessary details(category of post opted, name, category g, Mobile No. and e-mail).

Fill up the application and upload a photo, signature and relevant qualifications, reservations and experience document.

Make payment through Debit card/Credit Card/Net banking as required

Keep the hard copy for future use.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer/OT (Electrical): 43; Assistant Engineer (Civil): 6; Account officer: 7; Assistant Manager/HR: 2; Assistant Manager/IT: 1; Divisional Accountant: 10; Junior Engineer/ substation: 200; Junior Engineer/ civil: 15; Junior Engineer/ Communication: 11; Telephone Mechanic: 15; Lower Division Clerk/Typist: 140; Lower Division clerk(Accounts): 40

