PSTET 2023 cancelled amid allegations answers were printed on question paper

Punjab Education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Monday announced that the state level teacher eligibility test – PSTET 2023 – held on Sunday, March 12, has been cancelled. His announcement came amid allegations that correct answers to multiple choice questions were provided on the question paper itself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A probe has been ordered and those found guilty will be booked for criminal negligence, he added.

“To maintain complete fairness in our examination process, a PS level probe has been ordered to look in to PSTET exam conducted by a third Party with A++ NAAC grade i.e. GNDU. Accountability will be fixed & those found guilty will be booked for criminal negligence,” the minister tweeted.

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) who conducts the exam on Sunday announced that a re-exam will be held for all candidates.

“The paper has been cancelled. Inconvenience to candidates is regretted. Fresh paper will be held at the earliest. Report is being submitted to the State Council of Educational Research and Training,” coordinator of the exam Prof Hardeep Singh told Hindustan Times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh informed that candidates do not have to pay any additional fee for the re-exam.

“Further, GNDU has regretted & will re-conduct the exam without any fees. In future, have ordered my department to have a suitable clause for compensation in the MOU’s signed with third parties for compensation of the candidates in such a scenario. Why should candidates suffer,” the minister added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON