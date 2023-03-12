PSTET exam: Printed answers in in social studies question paper puzzle candidates in Punjab

As the government of Punjab held Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) exam on Sunday, the applicants were left puzzled as the answers were provided in the question paper of the subject of social studies (SST). According to a candidate, who shared a copy of the question paper of SST to Hindustan Times, the answers were shared in the bold text in the question paper. (HT Photo)

According to a candidate, who shared a copy of the question paper of SST to Hindustan Times, the answers were shared in the bold text in the question paper. An applicant, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “There were many errors in the questions translated in Punjabi language. Besides wrong words, the context, meaning and use of phrases were not correct. I felt ashamed that how are the concerned authorities going to test the ability of candidates when they cannot provide a question paper without mistakes and that too in Punjabi.”

The candidate also alleged that the question papers of all subjects were also taken back in several centres, adding that the entire process of advertising for PSTET exam, inviting applications and conducting the test was completed in a month between February 18 to March 12. “Why were the authorities in such a hurry? There is something fishy,” he quipped.

One of the candidates said, “ The text of answers was put in bold format in 57 questions out of total 60 questions.” The candidates said that they take coaching for the exam and pay monthly fee of over ₹ 8,000 in coaching institutes. Similarly, most of the students live on rent in urban areas because in cities, they get coaching easily. Another candidate also shared that the text of answer of one question was also highlighted in the subject of science also. However, it could not be confirmed whether all the answers shared in the bold text were correct or not but most of these were claimed to be correct by the candidates.

When contacted Jaspreet Talwar, principal secretary, department of school education, said, “It has already come to our notice. The agency that had conducted the exam was Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. We will be taking action. The exam will have to conducted again by the SCERT in case concerns of answers provided in question papers are proved right.” She added, “The director, SCERT was the in-charge of conducting this exam.” When asked about the wastage of money, energy and time of candidates, she said, “I will get a report on this before deciding anything on it. First, we will ascertain why this has happened and then an action will be taken. We will not be troubling the students.”

Despite repeated attempts to contact Maninder Singh Sarkaria, director, State Council of Educational Research and Training, for seeking answers to the questions about the alleged blunder in the question paper of PSTET exam of SST, he could not be reached.