Pune Cantonment Board to recruit 167 Safaikarmachari and other posts

Pune Cantonment Board has invited applications from candidates to apply for Safaikarmachari and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Pune Cantonment Board at pune.cantt.gov.in.

The registration process begins on March 4 and will end on April 4, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 167 Safaikarmachari and other posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Computer Programmer: 1 post

Work Shop Superintendent: 1 post

Fire Brigade Superintendent: 1 post

Astt Market Supdt.: 1 post

Disinfector: 1 post

Dresser: 1 post

Driver: 5 posts

Junior Clerk: 14 posts

Health Supervisor: 1 post

Lab Assistant: 1 post

Lab attendant (Hospital): 1 post

Ledger Clerk: 1 post

Nursing Orderly: 1 post

Peon: 2 posts

Store Coolie: 2 posts

Watchman: 7 posts

Assistant Medical officer: 5 posts

Ayah: 2 posts

High School Teacher (B.Ed.): 7 posts

Fitter: 1 post

Health Inspector: 4 posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post

Junior Engineer (Civil): 3 posts

Lab Technician: 1 post

Malies (Trained): 5 posts

Mazdoor: 8 posts

Safaikarmachari: 71 posts

Staff Nurse: 3 posts

Automechanic: 1 post

D.Ed teacher: 9 posts

Fire Brigade Lascar: 3 posts

Hindi Typist: 1 post

Mason: 1 post

Pump Attendant: 1 post

Where to Send Applications

Candidates applying for OFFLINE should download the application form available on the website https://pune.cantt.gov.in and send the form duly filled through Indian post to the Chief Executive Officer, Office of the Pune Cantonment Board, Golibar Maidan, Pune 411001, Maharashtra State along with the Demand Draft.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹600/- for unreserved category and ₹400/- for all other categories. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Pune Cantonment Board.

Detailed Notification Here