Pune Cantonment Board to recruit 167 Safaikarmachari and other posts
Pune Cantonment Board will recruit candidates for Safaikarmachari and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Pune Cantonment Board at pune.cantt.gov.in.
The registration process begins on March 4 and will end on April 4, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 167 Safaikarmachari and other posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Computer Programmer: 1 post
- Work Shop Superintendent: 1 post
- Fire Brigade Superintendent: 1 post
- Astt Market Supdt.: 1 post
- Disinfector: 1 post
- Dresser: 1 post
- Driver: 5 posts
- Junior Clerk: 14 posts
- Health Supervisor: 1 post
- Lab Assistant: 1 post
- Lab attendant (Hospital): 1 post
- Ledger Clerk: 1 post
- Nursing Orderly: 1 post
- Peon: 2 posts
- Store Coolie: 2 posts
- Watchman: 7 posts
- Assistant Medical officer: 5 posts
- Ayah: 2 posts
- High School Teacher (B.Ed.): 7 posts
- Fitter: 1 post
- Health Inspector: 4 posts
- Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 3 posts
- Lab Technician: 1 post
- Malies (Trained): 5 posts
- Mazdoor: 8 posts
- Safaikarmachari: 71 posts
- Staff Nurse: 3 posts
- Automechanic: 1 post
- D.Ed teacher: 9 posts
- Fire Brigade Lascar: 3 posts
- Hindi Typist: 1 post
- Mason: 1 post
- Pump Attendant: 1 post
Where to Send Applications
Candidates applying for OFFLINE should download the application form available on the website https://pune.cantt.gov.in and send the form duly filled through Indian post to the Chief Executive Officer, Office of the Pune Cantonment Board, Golibar Maidan, Pune 411001, Maharashtra State along with the Demand Draft.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹600/- for unreserved category and ₹400/- for all other categories. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Pune Cantonment Board.