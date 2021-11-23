Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Punjab: Apply for 353 veterinary officer posts at PPSC portal
Punjab: Apply for 353 veterinary officer posts at PPSC portal

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is currently inviting applications to fill 353 veterinary officer positions.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is currently inviting applications to fill 353 veterinary officer positions. The application forms of this recruitment drive is available on the official website of the Commission, ppsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of the forms is December 10. Candidates have to deposit the application and examination fee by system generated bank challan form by December 20.

PPSC recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

  • Go to the official website, ppsc.gov.in
  • Click on “Apply Online”
  • Select the post applying for
  • Enter important information like name, parents name, date of birth, etc.
  • Complete all the fields related to basic details, contact details, category details

“The Punjab Public Service Commission invites Online Application Forms for eligible candidates for recruitment of 353 Posts of Veterinary officer (Group-A) in the Department of Animal Husbandry, fisheries and Dairy Development, Govt. of Punjab,” reads the job notice.

Details regarding the educational qualification can be found from the official website of the Commission.

 

Topics
punjab
