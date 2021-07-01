Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab government appoints 128 medical specialists

Punjab government has appointed 128 medical specialists on Wednesday. State Health and Family Welfare Minister Punjab, Balbir Singh Sidhu distributed appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates.
Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 11:46 AM IST
The state government on Wednesday appointed medical specialists in various fields. 41 candidates have been selected in Microbiology field, 21 in E.N.T, 13 in Community Medicine,17 in Pathology, 11 in Psychiatry, 13 in Ophthalmologists, 19 in General Surgery, 6 in Skin and V.D.,10 in Forensic Medicine and 4 in B.T.O discipline.

“Recently fresh appointments of Medical officers, Pharmacy officers and Class IV were made in the department and these employments will strengthen the medical services,” Principal Secretary Health, Hussan Lal said.

Congratulating the fresh appointees, GB Singh, Director Health Services said that during pandemic all medical fraternity worked diligently and these appointments will surely reduce the burden of medical staff involved in pandemic duties.

State Health and Family Welfare minister said under the 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojna' of the Punjab Government, jobs were being provided to unemployed youths of the state, and around 11,500 vacancies have already been filled under different categories.

