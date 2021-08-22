Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Punjab police constable recruitment 2021 registration ends today
employment news

Punjab police constable recruitment 2021 registration ends today

Punjab police constable recruitment registration will close today, August 22 at 11.55 pm. A total of 2,015 posts will be filled in the district police cadre and 2,343 posts will be filled in the armed police cadre.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Punjab police constable recruitment 2021 registration ends today

Punjab police constable recruitment registration will close today, August 22 at 11.55 pm. A total of 2,015 posts will be filled in the district police cadre and 2,343 posts will be filled in the armed police cadre.

Apply online

“The recruitment for filling up the vacancies in the two cadres shall be carried out through a common application form and OMR based offline written test followed by physical measurement test and physical screening test with specified qualifying parameters,” the Punjab Police has said in the notification.

Candidates with 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/ University are eligible to apply for this job. “Candidates must have passed Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects, or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language as specified by the Punjab Govt. from time to time,” the job notification reads.

There shall be no negative marking for incorrect answer in the written test. “Upon completion of the last session of the OMR Based Written Test, the Answer Key shall be provided to the candidates on the Recruitment Portal. Candidates will be given 48 hours to raise objections to the Answer Key. A nominal fee of rupees 50/- shall be charged per objection. The fee shall be refunded, if the objection is sustained,” candidates have been informed.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab police jobs
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tripura Public Service Commission to recruit food safety officers

Arunachal Pradesh research officer exam rescheduled

ISRO-LPSC announces jobs for class 10 pass, know more

Central Institute of Psychiatry to recruit for nursing officer, other posts
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP