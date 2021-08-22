Punjab police constable recruitment 2021 registration ends today

Punjab police constable recruitment registration will close today, August 22 at 11.55 pm. A total of 2,015 posts will be filled in the district police cadre and 2,343 posts will be filled in the armed police cadre.

“The recruitment for filling up the vacancies in the two cadres shall be carried out through a common application form and OMR based offline written test followed by physical measurement test and physical screening test with specified qualifying parameters,” the Punjab Police has said in the notification.

Candidates with 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/ University are eligible to apply for this job. “Candidates must have passed Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects, or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language as specified by the Punjab Govt. from time to time,” the job notification reads.

There shall be no negative marking for incorrect answer in the written test. “Upon completion of the last session of the OMR Based Written Test, the Answer Key shall be provided to the candidates on the Recruitment Portal. Candidates will be given 48 hours to raise objections to the Answer Key. A nominal fee of rupees 50/- shall be charged per objection. The fee shall be refunded, if the objection is sustained,” candidates have been informed.