Punjab Police constable, SI recruitment: Application deadline extended

Punjab Police constable, SI recruitment: Punjab Police has extended the last date to apply for the post of Constable and Sub Inspector in the technical and Support service cadre. Candidates who have not applied yet can do so till October 10. Interested applicants can check the notification on the official website of TSS Punjab Police at www.punjabpolice.gov.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for the constable and SI vacancies was September 29.

Punjab Police recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 267 vacancies of Sub Inspector and 2340 constable.

Punjab Police recruitment age limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 18 to 28 years.

Punjab Police recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the official website.

Punjab police recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Punjab police at www.punjabpolice.gov.in

Register your self enter all the required details

Fill the application form

Upload all the relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification here