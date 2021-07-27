Punjab Police recruitment 2021: Apply for 1156 constable rank posts now

Punjab Police has invited applications from candidates for the posts of intelligence assistant (in the rank of constable) in intelligence cadre, and constable in investigation cadre. The registration process for the Punjab Police recruitment began on July 26, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Punjab Police on punjabpolice.gov.in. The last date for submission of application forms is August 16, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 794 intelligence assistants in intelligence cadre and 362 constable posts in investigation cadre of the Punjab Police. Applications must only be submitted in the online mode.

Eligibility Criteria:

For Intelligence Assistant (Intelligence Cadre)

Candidates, who want to apply for the posts, should have Bachelor's degree from a recognized University or institution, as the case may be, provided that such candidate shall also possess an ‘O’ level certificate of Information Technology from National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT). Or, candidates should have a graduate with Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology from a recognized University or Institution. Or, candidates should have B.Sc/B.Tech/BE in Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Systems/ Computer Networking/ Data Science/ Software Engineering/BCA. Or, candidates should post graduate diploma in computer applications from a recognized University or Institution, as the case may be.

For Constable (Investigation Cadre)

A candidate should be a graduate from a recognized university, or its equivalent.

Punjab Police recruitment age limit:

The candidate should be not below 21 years of age and not above 28 years of age.

Punjab Police recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Selection will be based on the computer-based test, document scrutiny, physical measurement test, and physical screening test. Both the physical measurement and the physical screening test will be evaluated.

Note: Both Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test shall be qualifying in nature.

Punjab Police recruitment 2021: Application Fees

For general category candidates, the application fee is ₹400 and the examination fee is ₹600. For SC/ST of all states and backward classes of Punjab only, and economically weaker sections, the application fee is ₹400 and the the examination fee is ₹150. Candidates are required to make online payment of the requisite fee.

Punjab Police recruitment 2021: How to apply

There will be a common application form for recruitment to the post of intelligence assistant (in the rank of constable) in intelligence cadre and constable in investigation cadre of Punjab Police. Applications must only be submitted in the online mode on https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021. Candidates shall be first required to fill a registration form followed by the application form, which in turn will be linked to the fee payment gateway.