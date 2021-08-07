Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021:Apply for 787 head constable vacancies

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Punjab Police has invited applications to fill various posts of head constable in the investigation cadre of the state police department. Interested candidates can check notifications on the official website at http://www.punjabpolice.gov.in/ and apply online.

The online application process is underway and the last date to apply is August 25 till 11:55 pm. This recruitment dire is being conducted to fill 787 vacancies of head constable in the Investigation Cadre of the Punjab police.

Punjab Police recruitment: Age limit

The candidate applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 21 to 28 years.

Punjab Police recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

The Candidates should be Graduate from the recognised University or its equivalent

Punjab Police recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Two stages

Stage 1- CBT consisting of two MCQ papers which will be conducted on the same day

Stage 2- The second stage will consist of Document Scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Screening Test (PST).

Here is the direct link to apply for the 787 vacancies of Head constable in Punjab Police

Punjab Police recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website at http://www.punjabpolice.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the recruitment tab

Click on the link that reads,’ Recruitment for the Post of Head Constable In Investigation Cadre Punjab Police’.

Register your self

Fill in all the required details and submit

Fill the application form and pay the fee

Take the print out of the application form

