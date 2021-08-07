Punjab Police Recruitment 2021:Apply for 787 head constable vacancies
Punjab Police has invited applications to fill various posts of head constable in the investigation cadre of the state police department. Interested candidates can check notifications on the official website at http://www.punjabpolice.gov.in/ and apply online.
The online application process is underway and the last date to apply is August 25 till 11:55 pm. This recruitment dire is being conducted to fill 787 vacancies of head constable in the Investigation Cadre of the Punjab police.
Punjab Police recruitment: Age limit
The candidate applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 21 to 28 years.
Punjab Police recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification
The Candidates should be Graduate from the recognised University or its equivalent
Punjab Police recruitment 2021: Selection Process
The selection process will consist of Two stages
Stage 1- CBT consisting of two MCQ papers which will be conducted on the same day
Stage 2- The second stage will consist of Document Scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Screening Test (PST).
Here is the direct link to apply for the 787 vacancies of Head constable in Punjab Police
Punjab Police recruitment 2021: How to apply
Visit the official website at http://www.punjabpolice.gov.in/
On the homepage click on the recruitment tab
Click on the link that reads,’ Recruitment for the Post of Head Constable In Investigation Cadre Punjab Police’.
Register your self
Fill in all the required details and submit
Fill the application form and pay the fee
Take the print out of the application form