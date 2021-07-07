Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab Police SI recruitment begins, 560 vacancies to be filled

Punjab Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment has begun. The application forms for the Punjab Police SI recruitment is available on the official website punjabpolice.gov.in. The last date for submission of application forms is July 27.
Punjab Police SI recruitment 2021 vacancy details

District Police cadre: 87 posts

Armed Police Cadre: 97 posts

Intelligence cadre: 87 posts

Investigation cadre: 289 posts

Regarding Ex-servicemen category, the Punjab Police has said, "Central Armed Police Forces (BSF, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB etc.) are not eligible to be considered for recruitment under the Ex-Servicemen category."

" The pay for the post of Sub-Inspector has been fixed at Rupees 35,400/- (minimum pay admissible) at Level 6 of 7th CPC/Pay Matrix," the Punjab Police has said in its notification. Details regarding this can be found here.

Punjab Police SI recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria

Graduates are eligible for this post. For the intelligence cadre, candidates engineers are also eligible for the recruitment. Graduates should have case may be, provided that such candidate shall also possess an ‘O’ Level Certificate of Information Technology from National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology(NIELIT) (earlier called as DOEACC).

" Candidates must have attained the above mentioned educational qualifications on or before the closing date for submission of online applications for this recruitment," the recruiting body says.

Candidates should be between 18-28 years of age. Relaxations will be given as per government rules, the recruiting body has said in the notification.

Punjab Police SI recruitment 2021 selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer based test, document scrutiny, physical measurement test and physical screening test. Both physical measurement and physical screening test will be qualifying in nature.

