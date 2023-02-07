Rail Coach Factory Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 550 posts

Rail Coach Factory, RCF, Kapurthala has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RCF at rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 4, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 550 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Fitter: 215 posts

Welder: 230 posts

Machinist: 5 posts

Painter: 5 posts

Carpenter: 5 posts

Electrician: 75 posts

AC & Ref. Mechanic: 15 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 percent marks. Candidates who want to apply for the post should be between 15 years to 24 years.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of merit list prepared of all candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared for the purpose on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation +ITI marks in the trade in which apprentice is to be done.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/- is to be paid through online mode and RCF/ Kapurthala will not accept application fee in cash, cheque, money order, IPO or demand draft.

