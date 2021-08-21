Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Railway Recruitment 2021: KRCL to recruit Technical Assistant posts,details here

KRCL to recruit candidates for Technical Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of KRCL on konkanrailway.com.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, KRCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Technical Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by directly appearing for the walk in interview. The official notification is available on the official site of KRCL on konkanrailway.com.

Candidates should report directly for walk in interview along with one copy of application, prepared in the prescribed format as given at the above link. Candidates should come for Walk-in-Interview along with Original certificates (age proof, qualification, experience, caste certificate etc.) and one set of attested copy of the same. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Date of interview for Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil) September 20 to 22, 2021
Date of interview for Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil) September 23 to 25, 2021
Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

• Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil): Full time Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized University approved by AICTE. Minimum 2 years post qualification Experience in Civil Construction preferably in Railways or PSU or reputed Private Company.

• Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil): Full time Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized University approved by AICTE.

Venue of Interview

USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extension-Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir (U.T). PIN 180011.

