Railway Recruitment Cell: Last day to apply for 1664 ACT Apprentices vacancy

The application process to fill 1664 vacancies of ACT Apprentices in the Railway Recruitment Cell North Central Railways ends on August 31. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do so online through the official website of the North Center Railways at www.rrcpryj.org

The selected apprentice will undergo ACT Apprenticeship training for a period of one year.

North Central Railway recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay the application fee of ₹100. Women applicants and the candidates from the SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

North Central Railway recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 15 to 24 years as of September 1.

North Central Railway recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of North railway recruitment at rrcpryj.org

On the homepage click on the Act Apprentice tab

Click on the link that reads, 'online Application Form of ACT APPRENTICES Zonal Notification No. RRC/NCR/01/2021’

Fill the application form

Upload all the relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

