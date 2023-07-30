Rajasthan HC Stenographer 2023: Apply for 277 posts from Aug 1
Rajasthan High Court has vacancies for stenographers. The application process starts on August 1, thedeadline is August 30.
Rajasthan High Court has notified vacancies for the post of Stenographer. The application process will begin on August 1 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is August 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hcraj.nic.in.
Rajasthan HC Stenographer 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 277.
Rajasthan HC Stenographer 2023 application fee: Candidates from the general category, EBC (creamy layer), OBC (creamy layer), and candidates from other states are required to pay a fee of Rs. 700, while candidates from the EBC (non-creamy layer), OBC (non-creamy layer), and EWS categories are only required to pay Rs. 550. The application cost is ₹450 for those who fall under the SC/ST/PwD categories.
Rajasthan HC Stenographer 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.
