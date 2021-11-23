Rajasthan Home Guard to recruit 135 Constable posts, registration begins tomorrow

Rajasthan Home Guard has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Rajasthan Home Guard on home.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 135 posts in the organization.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to apply for the posts is till December 15, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Constable: 111 Posts

Constable Bigular and Drumman: 4 Posts

Constable Driver: 20 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 8 examination. The complete educational qualification and age limit can be checked in the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written exam, physical efficiency test, technical knowledge, and special experience. The written exam will comprise of 120 marks, the physical efficiency test will comprise of 20 marks and special experience will comprise of 20 marks. The written exam will be conducted for 2 hours.

Application Fees

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application fees is ₹500/- for general and other state and ₹400/- for OBC, EWS, SC, ST candidates. The application fees should be paid online. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Home Guard.