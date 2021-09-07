Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 on September 7, 2021. Candidates who will appear for written exam for Sub Inspector posts can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Police SI and PC examination will be conducted from September 13 to 15, 2021.

RPSC admit card

The examination will be conducted in two sessions on each day. The first or morning session will begin at 10 am and will end at 12 noon and the afternoon session will begin at 3 pm and will end at 5 pm. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details including application number, date of birth and unique text and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. Of these, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) and 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP).