Rajasthan: RPSC notifies to recruit 43 Statistical Officer posts

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications to fill 43 statistical officer posts in the planning department. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission from September 3 and the last date for submission of the application forms is October 2.

Candidates must have at least second class Master’s degree in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics with paper in Statistics or Commerce with Statistics or M.Sc (Agriculture) Statistics and have a certificate (RS-CIT course conducted by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited) awarded by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota or any other certificate awarded by a competent authority declared equivalent to above certificate by the Department of Information, Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan to be eligible for the post.

Candidates should also have the experience of handling official Statistics atleast for one year in a Government Department or reputed Commercial concern or University.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture is also required to be eligible for this post.

The age of the applicants should be between 21-40 years as on January 1, 2022.

The official website of the RPSC is rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.