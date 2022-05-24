Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

RBI Assistant Prelims scorecards released, direct link to download

Candidates can download the RBI Assistant preliminary scorecard or mark sheet from the official website, rbi.org.in.
RBI Assistant Prelims scorecards released, direct link to download(Mint Archives)
Published on May 24, 2022 08:37 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Reserve Bank of India has released RBI Assistant Prelims scorecards 2022. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the RBI Assistant preliminary scorecard or mark sheet from the official website, rbi.org.in. Result of RBI Assistant prelims exam was announced last week. 

The preliminary examination was conducted on March 26 and 27, 2022.

Candidates who have qualified in the Prelims exam will have to appear for the Main examination. The main examination will be conducted in May 2022. 

RBI Assistant Prelims Scorecard 2022: How to check

Candidates can follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of RBI – rbi.org.in.
  2. Click on the opportunities link available on the home page.
  3. A new page will open. Click on current vacancies link.
  4. Now, click on result. 
  5. Open the ‘Recruitment for the Post of Assistant – 2021 – Mark Sheet of Preliminary examination held on March 26-27, 2022’ link
  6. Login to the IBPS portal with registration number/roll number and date of birth/password. 
  7. Download the scorecard. 

Direct link

Topics
rbi rbi recruitment
