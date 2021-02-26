Home / Education / Employment News / RBI Grade B admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
RBI Grade B admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

RBI Grade B admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the RBI Grade B examination 2021 can download their admit card online at rbi.org.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:37 PM IST
RBI Grade B admit card 2021.(Screengrab )

RBI Grade B admit card 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the Phase-I Paper-I Examination for the recruitment of Officers in Grade-B for DEPR/DSIM)-2021 and General -2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the RBI Grade B examination 2021 can download their admit card online at rbi.org.in.

The bank will conduct the RBI Grade B examination on March 6, 2021, at various centres.

Direct link to download RBI Grade B admit card 2021.

How to download RBI Grade B admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at rbi.org.in

On the homepage, go to the "Current Vacancies" and click on the link that reads, "Call letters"

Click on the link that reads, "Admission Letters & other guidelines and information handouts for the Phase-I-Paper-I Examination for the post of Officers in Grade-B DR (DEPR/DSIM)-2021" or "Admission Letters & other guidelines and information handouts for the Phase-I Examination for the post of Officers in Grade-B DR (General)-2021"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The RBI Grade B admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.

Topics
rbi grade b phase-1 admit cards hall tickets
