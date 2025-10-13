RBI Grade 'B' Phase 1 Admit Card 2025 released, direct link here

The Reserve Bank of India Services Board has released the admit cards for Grade ‘B’ Phase-I exams. Candidates appearing for the recruitment examinations for General, DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research) and DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management) cadres can download the hall tickets from the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in. RBI Grade 'B' Phase 1 Admit Card 2025 is out. The direct link to download is given here.

Candidates will need to enter details like Registration No or Roll No and Password or Date of Birth to download their hall tickets.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD RBI GRADE B PHASE 1 ADMIT CARDS 2025 The Phase-I examination for the General cadre is scheduled for October 18, 2025. The DEPR and DSIM Phase-I exams will be conducted on October 19, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, the RBI aims to fill 120 vacancies of Officers in Grade ‘B’. Of the total posts, 83 vacancies are in the General cadre, 17 in DEPR, and 20 in DSIM, including backlog vacancies.

RBI GRADE B PHASE 1 ADMIT CARD 2025: HOW TO DOWNLOAD Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit cards: