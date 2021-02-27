Home / Education / Employment News / RBI JE admit card 2021 released at rbi.org.in, here's direct link to download
employment news

RBI JE admit card 2021 released at rbi.org.in, here's direct link to download

RBI JE admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the RBI JE recruitment examination 2021 can download their admit card online at opportunities.rbi.org.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:34 PM IST
RBI JE admit card 2021.(Screengrab )

RBI JE admit card 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday released admit card for the RBI Junior Engineer (JE)recruitment examination 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the RBI JE recruitment examination 2021 can download their admit card online at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The bank will conduct the RBI JE recruitment examination 2021 on March 8, 2021.

Direct link to download RBI JE admit card 2021.

How to download RBI JE admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, go to the "Current Vacancies" and click on the link that reads, "Call letters"

Click on the link that reads, "Recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) - Call Letter and Information Handout"

Click on the link that reads, "Call letters"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The RBI JE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

FCI Recruitment 2021: 89 AGM and Medical officer vacancies notified

RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 29 vacancies at rbi.org.in

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Strategy to ace the exam in 10 simple points

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: 1598 vacancies notified, check details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india rbi je vacancy admit cards hall tickets call letters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP