Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 66 Data Scientists & other posts at rbi.org.in

RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 66 Data Scientists & other posts at rbi.org.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 21, 2023 05:25 PM IST

RBI to recruit candidates for Data Scientists and other posts. Eligible candidates can check the details below.

Reserve Bank of India Services Board, RBISB has invited applications for Data Scientists and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RBI at rbi.org.in. The registration process begins on June 21 and will end on July 11, 2023.

RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 66 Data Scientists & other posts at rbi.org.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 66 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Data Scientists: 3 posts
  • Data Engineer: 1 post
  • Data Engineer: 10 posts
  • IT System Administrator- Department of Information Technology: 8 posts
  • IT Project Administrator- -Department of Information Technology: 6 posts
  • Network Administrator: 3 posts
  • Economist (Macroeconomic modelling): 1 post
  • Data Analyst: 5 posts
  • Analyst: 8 posts
  • Sr. Analyst: 3 posts
  • IT - Cyber Security Analyst: 8 posts
  • Consultant – Accounting: 3 posts
  • IT Project Administrator-Department of Government and Bank Accounts: 3 posts
  • Consultant - Accounting / Tax: 1 post
  • Bank Analyst: 1 post
  • Legal: 1 post
  • IT Systems & Digital Payments: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees for general/ OBC/ EWS category is 600+ 18% GST and for SC, ST and PWD is 100 + 18% GST. The fees should be paid through online mode.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
rbi sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP