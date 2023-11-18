RCB recruitment 2023: Apply for Technical and Administrative posts till Dce 2

Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), has invited applications for Technical and Administrative posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 2. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.rcb.res.in.

RCB recruitment 2023: 36 vacancies for Technical and Administrative posts

RCB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 36 vacancies of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Registrar, 11 vacancies are for the post of Instrumentation Engineer and 6 vacancies are each for the post of Technical Assistant and Documentation Assistant.

RCB recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹1000 as an application fee.

RCB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.rcb.res.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the “Recruitment for Technical & Administrative Position (Advt. No. RCB/01/2023/Recruitment/HR)”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take print for future reference.

