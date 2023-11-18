RCFL Recruitment 2023: Apply for Management Trainee posts till Dec 1

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) has invited applications for 25 Management Trainee posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.rcfltd.com.

RCFL Recruitment 2023: Online application deadline on December 1

RCFL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies of which 23 vacancies are for the Management Trainee (Materials) posts and 2 vacancies are for the Management Trainee (Legal) posts.

RCFL Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the General, OBC and EWS category candidates. SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Female category candidates are not required to pay any application fee.

RCFL Recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection process for the positions of Management Trainees comprises of Online Test and Personal Interview.

RCFL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.rcfltd.com

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the Apply link for the Post of Management Trainee (Materials) & Management Trainee (Legal)

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.