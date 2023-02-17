REET Mains: Admit card for Rajasthan Teacher exam out on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released admit card of direct recruitment examination for level 1 and level 2 teacher posts. Candidates can download Rajasthan school teacher admit cards 2023 from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Admit cards will also be available on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to download admit cards:

REET admit card 2023: Direct link.

The exam for level 1 (Class 1-5 teachers) posts is scheduled for February 25, from 9:30 am to 12 pm. The level 2 exam (Class 6-8) teachers will be held on Feb 25, Feb 26, Feb 27, Feb 28 and March 1 in two shifts – from 9: 30 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5: 30 pm.

REET Mains 2023: How to download RSMSSB Rajasthan Teacher Admit Card

Go to the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, open the admit card tab

Open the link to download the RSMSSB teacher recruitment exam admit card for primary or upper primary.

Enter login credentials and submit.

The admit card will be displayed.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.