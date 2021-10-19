RIICO recruitment: 217 vacancies for junior assistant and other posts on offer

Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) has invited applications for the various posts of Junior Assistant, Stenographer, assistant site engineer (Civil), and others. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is November 13. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of RIICO at riico.online recruit.in.

RIICO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 217 vacancies out of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Manager (ID/Tech.), 2 vacancy is for the post of Programmer, 49 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Site Engineer (Civil), 23 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II, 16 vacancies are for the post of Junior Legal Officer, 3 vacancy is for the post of Junior Engineer (Power), 2 vacancy is for the post of Assistant Programmer, 19 vacancy is for the post of Stenographer, 15 vacancy is for the post of Draughtsman-cum Tracer (Civil), 80 vacancy is for the post of Junior Assistant.

Here is the direct link to apply for 217 vacancies

