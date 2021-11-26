Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RLDA Recruitment 2021 through GATE score: Apply for 45 Asst Project Engg. posts

Rail Land Development Authority will recruit candidates for Assistant Project Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply through GATE score on the official site of RLDA. 
Published on Nov 26, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rail Land Development Authority, RLDA has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Project Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of RLDA on rlda.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 23, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 45 posts in the organisation. Recognized degree in Civil Engineering with valid GATE Score in Civil Engineering Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have full time BE/ B. Tech. (Civil Engineering) with not less than 60% marks) from a UGC/AICTE approved university incorporated by an Act of Central or State legislature in India or other Educational Institutions. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 28 years of age. 

Detailed Notification Here 

Selection Process

The selection process includes valid GATE percentile for r Civil Engineering (Subject Code: CE) of eligible applicants. In case, the valid GATE percentile of two candidates is same, then age-wise senior candidates will get preference in selection as well as choice of posting.

Other Details

The application should be filled up by the applicant in his/her own handwriting and should ensure that all the entries are properly filled and are correct.

