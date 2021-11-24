Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2021 released, raise objections till Nov 26

RPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till November 26, 2021. 
RPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2021 released, raise objections till Nov 26(File Photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2021 on November 23, 2021. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The answer key has been released for various subjects including General Studies of Rajasthan, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Zoology, Botany, Geology. 

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key from November 24 to November 26, 2021. To raise objections candidates who want to do it will have to pay 100/- as application fees for each question through the official site of SSO Portal, as per the official notice. To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download answer key here 

RPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2021 link available on home page.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 918 posts of Assistant Professor in the organization. The application process was restarted on December 21 and ended on December 30, 2021. The examination was conducted on September 22 to 24, 28 to October 6 and 8, and 10, 2021.

