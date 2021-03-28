Home / Education / Employment News / RPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2020 postponed, check details here
RPSC Assistant Professor exam 2020 has been postponed. The new exam date would be available soon on the official site of RPSC.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Rajasthan Public Service Commission has postponed RPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2020. The examination has been postponed till further orders. The Commission will release the exam dates for Assistant Professor posts soon. The official notice can be checked through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The decision to postpone the examination was taken provide the benefit to the economic weaker section candidates as per the Personnel Department order dated March 26, 2021. Through this notice this EWS category candidates will be eligible to get the benefits for age and application fees.

Official notice here

The examination was scheduled to be conducted from April 4 to April 11 and April 28 to May 2, 2021 has been postponed. The new dates would be announced by the Commission in due course of time.

The written examination will comprise of 200 marks question and the exam duration is for 8 hours. Those candidates who will qualify the examination will have to appear for the interview round. The interview will comprise of 24 marks.

This recruitment drive will fill up 918 posts of Assistant Professor (Sahayak Acharya). The registration process was reopened on December 21, 2020 for all the candidates who were unable to apply for the examination earlier. Earlier the application process was conducted from November 9 to December 8, 2020.

rpsc recruitment assistant professor vacancy rajasthan public service commission rpsc ajmer

