Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Protection Officer Answer Key 2022 on April 18, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Protection Officer Answer Key 2022 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, links here (Shutterstock)

The exam was conducted on January 28, 2023 in the state at various exam centres. The answer key has been released for Paper I- General Studies and Paper II- Law and Social Work. To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

RPSC Protection Officer Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC Protection Officer Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The objection window will open on April 20 and will close on April 22, 2023. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key in this period on the official site of SSO Portal. To raise objection, candidates will have to pay ₹100/- as processing fees per question. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.