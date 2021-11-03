Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021 released, download link here

RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the model answer key through the direct link given below. 
RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021 released, download link here
Published on Nov 03, 2021 12:54 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Pre) Exam – 2021 can download the model answer key through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination was conducted on October 27, 2021. 

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official site from November 8 to November 10, 2021 till 12 pm. To raise objection candidate will have to pay 100/- for each question, as per the official notice. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key through these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download answer key here 

RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Incase candidates are having trouble to download or raise objections against the answer key, they can connect to RPSC officials on recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or can call 9352323625 or 7340557555 for assistance. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.

