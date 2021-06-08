Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RPSC recruitment 2021: 83 head master posts on offer, apply from June 14

RPSC recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the post of head masters, Praveshika School.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 04:22 PM IST
RPSC recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process begins on June 14.

RPSC recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the post of head masters, Praveshika School. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application process will begin on June 14 and the last date to apply is July 13.

The age limit for the above-mentioned post is 21 years to 40 years.

RPSC Head Master recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates with Second Class in Shastri/Bachelor’s degree (Science/Arts Group) having minimum 48% marks and Shiksha Shastri/Degree or Diploma in education recognized by National Council for Teacher Education.

Candidates should have a minimum of 5 years of teaching experience in any School

Candidates should possess Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

RPSC Head Master recruitment 2021: Selection process The selection of the candidate will be based on the performance of candidates in the Competitive Exam. The exam will be conducted in Online/Offline mode and questions will be based on objective type.

RPSC Head Master recruitment 2021: Examination pattern The competitive examination will carry 600 marks. The examination will be of two papers each of 300 marks.

Candidates can check the notification on the official website of RPSC at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

