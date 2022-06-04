Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment: Registration for 6000+ posts ends today

RPSC Recruitment: Candidates can fill applications for School Lecturer posts on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment: Registration for 6000+ posts ends today(File Photo)
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 12:48 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will close the application process for school lecturer posts on June 4. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. 

RPSC had previously released syllabus of the written test for these posts. 

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill over 6000 vacancies of school lecturers.

The application fee for general applicants is 350 and for OBC/ MBC/ EWS candidates, it is 250, and 150 for SC/ ST/ BPL candidates.

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment: Apply here

RPSC school lecturer: vacancy details

Biology: 162 posts

Commerce: 130 posts

Music: 12 posts

Drawing: 70 posts

Agriculture: 280 posts

Geography: 793 posts

History: 807 posts

Hindi: 1462 posts

Political Science: 1196 posts

English: 342 posts

Sanskrit: 194 posts

Chemistry: 122 posts

Home Science: 22 posts

Physics: 82 posts

Maths: 68 posts

Economics: 62 posts

Sociology: 13 posts

Public Administration: 09 posts

Punjabi: 15 posts

Urdu: 40 posts

Coach Wrestling: 01 post

Coach Kho Kho: 01 post

Coach Hockey: 01 post

Coach Gymnastic: 01 post

Coach Football: 03 posts

Physical Education: 112 posts

