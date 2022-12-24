Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RPSC Senior Teacher Group C general knowledge exam revised schedule released

employment news
Published on Dec 24, 2022

RPSC has released the revised schedule for the Group C General Knowledge examination.

RPSC Senior Teacher Group C general knowledge exam revised schedule released
ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the revised schedule for the Group C General Knowledge examination. The RPSC Group C examination will be conducted on December 29. The RPSC Group C examination was scheduled to be held on December 24 from 9 am to 11 am. However, the examination was postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced the cancellation of the examination.

The examination schedule is available on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The rest of the examination schedule will remain the same.

The RPSC Senior teacher examination was scheduled by the commission from December 21 to December 24, December 26, and December 27.

Notification here

Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
