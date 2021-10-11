RPSC SI answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys of the exam for the post of Sub-Inspector. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC SI examination was held on 13, 14, and 15 September.

Candidates can raise objections through the online SSO Portal. Candidates have to pay ₹100 as an objection fee for each question. The online objection link will be available from October 12 to October 14.

Answer key for SI paper 1 Hindi ( exam date Sept 13)

Answer key for SI paper 1 Hindi ( exam date Sept 14)

Answer key for SI paper 1 Hindi ( exam date Sept 15)

Answer key for SI paper II G.K & G.S ( exam date Sept 13)

Answer key for SI paper II G.K & G.S( exam date Sept 14)

Answer key for SI paper II G.k & G.s ( exam date Sept 15 )

How to Download RPSC SI Answer Key

Visit the RPSC website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link given to download the answer key

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Candiates can check the detailed notification below