Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / RPSC SI answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link
employment news

RPSC SI answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link

RPSC SI answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check the direct link here
RPSC SI answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check link here(File Photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 07:39 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys of the exam for the post of Sub-Inspector. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC SI examination was held on 13, 14, and 15 September.

Candidates can raise objections through the online SSO Portal. Candidates have to pay 100 as an objection fee for each question. The online objection link will be available from October 12 to October 14.

Answer key for SI paper 1 Hindi ( exam date Sept 13)

 

Answer key for SI paper 1 Hindi ( exam date Sept 14)

 

Answer key for SI paper 1 Hindi ( exam date Sept 15)

 

Answer key for SI paper II G.K & G.S ( exam date Sept 13)

 

Answer key for SI paper II G.K & G.S( exam date Sept 14)

RELATED STORIES

 

Answer key for SI paper II G.k & G.s ( exam date Sept 15 )

 

How to Download RPSC SI Answer Key

Visit the RPSC website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link given to download the answer key

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Candiates can check the detailed notification below

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc answer key rpsc si
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ONGC recruitment 2021: Apply for 309 graduate trainee vacancies

UCIL recruitment 2021: 242 Apprenticeship vacancies in Jharkhand region on offer

IPPB recruitment 2021: Apply for AGM, manager and other posts

Sikkim: SPSC to fill principal positions in government degree colleges
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP