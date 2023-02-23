Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / RPSC Sr. Teacher Exam Question Paper 2022 for various subjects out, check here

RPSC Sr. Teacher Exam Question Paper 2022 for various subjects out, check here

employment news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 09:48 PM IST

RPSC Sr. Teacher Exam Question Paper 2022 has been released for various subjects. Check the question papers given below.

RPSC Sr. Teacher Exam Question Paper 2022 for various subjects out, check here (File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Sr. Teacher Exam Question Paper 2022 on February 23, 2023. Candidates who want to check the questions papers for the Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam 2022 can download it through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The question papers have been released for Social Science, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, Mathematics, English and GK and Educational Psychology (Group A and B). To download the question papers, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Social Science question paper 

Hindi question paper

Science question paper

Sanskrit question paper

Mathematics question paper

English question paper

GK and Educational Psychology question paper 

RPSC Sr. Teacher Exam Question Paper 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC Sr. Teacher Exam Question Paper 2022 link for various subjects available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the questions.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On February 7, the Commission had released question papers for Urdu, English, Science, Hindi, Social Science, Punjabi, Mathematics, Sanskrit, GK Group D, GK Group C, GK Group B, GK Group A subjects. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of RPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP