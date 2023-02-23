RPSC Sr. Teacher Exam Question Paper 2022 for various subjects out, check here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Sr. Teacher Exam Question Paper 2022 on February 23, 2023. Candidates who want to check the questions papers for the Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam 2022 can download it through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The question papers have been released for Social Science, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, Mathematics, English and GK and Educational Psychology (Group A and B). To download the question papers, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

RPSC Sr. Teacher Exam Question Paper 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC Sr. Teacher Exam Question Paper 2022 link for various subjects available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the questions.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On February 7, the Commission had released question papers for Urdu, English, Science, Hindi, Social Science, Punjabi, Mathematics, Sanskrit, GK Group D, GK Group C, GK Group B, GK Group A subjects. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of RPSC.