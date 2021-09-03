Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021: Application process begins today

RPSC to recruit candidates for Statistical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 08:21 AM IST
RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021: Application process begins today(File Photo)

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will start the application process for Statistical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 2, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 43 posts in the organization.

To apply for the posts, candidates should have Master’s degree in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics with paper in Statistics or Commerce with Statistics or M.Sc (Agriculture) Statistics and have a certificate (RS-CIT course conducted by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited) awarded by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota or any other certificate awarded by a competent authority declared equivalent to above certificate by the Department of Information, Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan. The age limit should be between 21 to 40 years of age.

Direct link to apply here

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

• Click on apply online link available on the home page.

• Register yourself or fill in the application form.

• Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 300/- for general category, 250/- for EWS category candidates, 150/- for SC/ST category candidates. Candidates will have to make the payment of application fees online.

