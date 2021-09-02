Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RPSC statistical officer recruitment begins tomorrow

PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 10:07 AM IST
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will begin statistical officer recruitment process tomorrow, September . A total of 43 posts will be filled in the planning department through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of the application forms is October 2. The application forms will be available on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates, between 21-40 years as on January 1, 2022, having at least second class Master’s degree in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics with paper in Statistics or Commerce with Statistics or M.Sc (Agriculture) Statistics and have a certificate (RS-CIT course conducted by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited) awarded by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota or any other certificate awarded by a competent authority declared equivalent to above certificate by the Department of Information, Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan to be eligible for the post.

Apart from the required educational qualification, candidates should also have the experience of handling official Statistics atleast for one year in a Government Department or reputed Commercial concern or University.

The Commission also seeks working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture from candidates.

