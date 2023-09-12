RPSC to recruit 72 Statistical Officers, apply from September 15

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued a recruitment advertisement for 72 Statistical Officer vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for it from September 15 to October 14 on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Statistical Officers Recruitment 2023: Apply from September 15 on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(File Photo)

Education qualification:

A. At least second class master's degree in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics with paper in Statistics or in Commerce with paper in Statistics or

B. At least second class MSc (Agriculture) Statistics

and

C. A certificate (RS-CIT course conducted by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited).

Further, at least one year's experience in handling official statistics is also required.

Age limit:

A candidate should be at least 21 and not more than 40 years old on January 1, 2024 to apply for these posts. Age relaxation will given to reserved category candidates.

RPSC will hold a recruitment test to shortlist candidates, details of which will be announced later. Exam syllabus will be shared on the commission's website.

For more information on RPSC Statistical Officer recruitment 2023, including application fee and process, examination scheme, check the notification here.

