RRB ALP Recruitment 2026: Registration for 11127 posts ends this week, apply at rrbapply.gov.in

The online application process for recruitment to 11,127 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) under Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is scheduled to be closed on June 14, 2026. Applications are being accepted through the official RRB recruitment portal. The recruitment is being conducted under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 01/2026, and candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility conditions are being invited to submit their applications before the deadline.

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Important Highlights:

A total of 11,127 vacancies for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) have been notified.

The online application process was opened on May 15, 2026, and will be closed at 11:59 PM on June 14, 2026.

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The post has been placed under Level-2 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix with an initial pay of ₹19,900 per month.

Candidates aged between 18 and 30 years as on July 1, 2026, are eligible to apply, while relaxation in the upper age limit has been provided for reserved categories as per government norms.

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates must possess the prescribed educational and technical qualifications on or before the closing date of application submission. Those awaiting final results are not eligible to apply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates must possess the prescribed educational and technical qualifications on or before the closing date of application submission. Those awaiting final results are not eligible to apply. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Direct link to apply here How to Apply: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to apply here How to Apply: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. The official RRB recruitment website should be visited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. The official RRB recruitment website should be visited. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. An account should be created using a valid mobile number and email ID. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. An account should be created using a valid mobile number and email ID. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. The online application form should be completed with the required personal, educational, and category details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. The online application form should be completed with the required personal, educational, and category details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. The preferred RRB and railway zone options should be selected carefully, as changes will not be permitted later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. The preferred RRB and railway zone options should be selected carefully, as changes will not be permitted later. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. The prescribed application fee should be paid through online mode. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. The prescribed application fee should be paid through online mode. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. The application should be submitted and a copy should be saved for future reference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. The application should be submitted and a copy should be saved for future reference. {{/usCountry}}

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Application Fee:

₹500 is required to be paid by candidates of the general category, out of which ₹400 will be refunded after appearing in CBT-1.

₹250 is required to be paid by SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minority and EBC candidates, and the amount will be refunded after appearing in CBT-1.

The selection process will be conducted through CBT-1, CBT-2, Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Negative marking of one-third mark for each incorrect answer will be applied in CBT-1 and CBT-2. Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the closing date to avoid last-minute technical issues or heavy website traffic.

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