The Railway Recruitment Board will close the extended registration window for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 on March 9, 2026. Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of regional RRBs. The link to apply will be deactivated at 23.59 hours. RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Extended registration window closes today, apply for 22195 posts

The application fee payment window will close on March 11, 2026. The modification window will open on March 12 and close on March 21, 2026.

The age limit to apply for the post is between 18 to 33 years as on January 1, 2026.

Direct link to apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: How to apply To apply online for the post, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 application link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹500/- for all candidates. Out of this fee of ₹ 500/-, an amount of ₹ 400/- shall be refunded in due course duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT.

The exam fee is ₹250/- for all candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC)*.

The selection process comprises of written exam. The exam shall be a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT). The exam duration is for 90 minutes and the total number of questions is 100. Each question will carry 1 mark. There will be negative marking and 1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

This recruitment drive will fill up 22195 Group D posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.