The Railway Recruitment Board will close the registration process for Group D posts on March 2, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Group D posts can find the direct link through the official website of the regional RRBs. RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 22195 posts, direct link to register here (Rajkumar)

The last date for application fee payment for the submitted application is March 4, 2026. The modification window will open on March 5 and will end on March 14, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill up 22195 posts in the organisation.

The selection process comprises of written exam. The exam shall be a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT). The exam duration is for 90 minutes and the total number of questions is 100. Each question will carry 1 mark. There will be negative marking and 1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Where a second-stage CBT is deemed necessary and held, the Railway Administration reserves the right to treat the first-stage CBT as a qualifying test for the purpose of shortlisting a reasonable number of candidates for the second stage.

Direct link to apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: How to apply

To apply online for the post, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 application link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹500/- for all candidates. Out of this fee of ₹ 500/-, an amount of ₹ 400/- shall be refunded in due course duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT.

The exam fee is ₹250/- for all candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC)*.

Only candidates who appear in CBT will get a refund of their examination fee as mentioned above. The payment of fee can be donw through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.