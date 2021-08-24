RRB NTPC answer key objection ends; exam result, cut-off details soon

RRB NTPC exam answer key objection submission option concluded on August 23. The railway recruitment boards (RRBs) had released the preliminary answer keys of the papers held from December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021. The exam was the first stage computer-based test of non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts recruitment.

The RRB NTPC exam will be held in phases, successively.

A second-stage computer-based test is common for all posts. Candidates who qualify in the second stage computer-based test will be eligible for the next stage exam which varies post-wise.

There will be a skill test which will be a computer-based aptitude test for the station master and traffic assistant posts and typing skill test for junior clerk cum typist, junior timekeeper, accounts clerk cum typist, senior clerk cum typist, junior account assistant cum typist, and senior timekeeper posts. Subsequently, there will be document verification and medical examination. For trains clerks, commercial cum ticket clerks, goods guards, senior commercial cum ticket clerks, commercial apprentices, there shall be two-stage computer-based tests followed by document verification and medical examination.

RRB NTPC result

The RRB NTPC result will be released after the challenges raised by the candidates are checked by the RRBs and a final answer key is prepared. The RRB NTPC result will be based on the final answer key of the exam.

RRB NTPC cut-off

To decide the merit list of candidates and also to decide the number of candidates to be shortlisted for the next test, the RRBs will set a cut-off score. RRB-wise shortlisting of candidates for the next computer-based exam shall be done at the rate of 20 times the vacancies. The shortlisting will be based on the merit of the candidates in the first stage computer-based test. The shortlisting for skill tests such as computer-based aptitude test and typing skill test shall be to the extent of 8 times the vacancies based on the merit of the candidates in the second computer-based test.