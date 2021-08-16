RRB NTPC answer key to be released today

The RRB NTPC exam's question paper and answer key will be released today, August 16 at 8 pm. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer keys from August 18, 8 pm onwards. The last date for viewing of question paper and challenging the answer key is August 23.

Candidates who had appeared for the RRB NTPC first stage computer-based test from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 can download the question paper and answer key and raise objections against the answer key.

“The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment,” the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have informed candidates.

Candidates can pay the fee through bank rupay debit cards, SBI VISA, Master debit cards only.

It is likely that after the RRB NTPC answer key is released and candidates have submitted their objections, the RRBs will release a final answer key and then the result of the test.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held to fill 35,208 vacancies in non-technical popular categories (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways.