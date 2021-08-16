RRB NTPC answer key live updates: Know when, how to download

The RRB NTPC answer key will be released today, August 16. The answer key will be available on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). The RRB NTPC answer key will be released for the exam held from December 28 to July 31 for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts of the Indian Railways.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held to fill 35,208 vacancies in non-technical popular categories (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways.

It is likely that after the RRB NTPC answer key is released and candidates have submitted their objections, the RRBs will release a final answer key and then the result of the test.

To challenge the answer key candidates have to submit representations backing their claim and pay the required fee. Candidates can pay the fee through bank rupay debit cards, SBI VISA, Master debit cards only.