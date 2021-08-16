RRB NTPC answer key live updates: Know when, how to download
- The RRB NTPC answer key will be released today, August 16. The answer key will be available on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) for the exam held from December 28 to July 31 for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts of the Indian Railways.
The RRB NTPC exam is being held to fill 35,208 vacancies in non-technical popular categories (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways.
The RRB NTPC exam is being held to fill 35,208 vacancies in non-technical popular categories (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways.
It is likely that after the RRB NTPC answer key is released and candidates have submitted their objections, the RRBs will release a final answer key and then the result of the test.
To challenge the answer key candidates have to submit representations backing their claim and pay the required fee. Candidates can pay the fee through bank rupay debit cards, SBI VISA, Master debit cards only.
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 16, 2021 03:52 PM IST
RRB NTPC second stage exam shortlisting criteria
RRB-wise shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT shall be done at the rate of 20 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration). The shortlisting for 2nd Stage CBT will be based on the merit of the candidates in 1st Stage CBT. The shortlisting for Skill Tests such as Computer-based Aptitude Test and Typing Skill Test shall be to the extent of 8 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration) based on the merit of the candidates in 2nd Stage CBT.
-
AUG 16, 2021 03:41 PM IST
RRB NTPC exam fee refund process has begun
The RRB NTPC fee refund link will be active till August 31. "All Candidates who had appeared the CBT-1 are advised to provide their Bank Account details for getting the refund of exam fees. They are requested to ensure that the Bank Account Number, Name and IFSC Code entered are correct and check it carefully before submitting. It may be noted that modification of bank details after submission will not be possible," the RRBs have informed candidates who had appeared for the exam which is being held at different successive levels to fill 35,208 vacancies in the non-popular technical category (NTPC) posts of Indian Railways.
-
AUG 16, 2021 03:37 PM IST
RRB NTPC exam result after the final answer key is out
After the RRB NTPC answer key is released and candidates have submitted their objections, the RRBs will release a final answer key and then the result of the test.
-
AUG 16, 2021 03:32 PM IST
RRB NTPC answer key: How to pay fee
Candidates have to pay fee for raising objection to RRB NTPC answer key using All Bank Rupay Debit Cards and SBI VISA/Master debit cards. Other bank VISA/Master debit cards can not be used, the RRBs have said.
-
AUG 16, 2021 03:29 PM IST
RRB NTPC answer key objection: Important points
Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e. 23.08.2021 at 23:59 Hrs after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/key etc. will be entertained, the RRBs have said.
“The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter," candidates have been informed.
-
AUG 16, 2021 03:24 PM IST
RRB NTPC exam marking scheme
There shall be negative marking for incorrect answer in CBTs. Deduction of 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be made for each wrong answer.
-
AUG 16, 2021 03:20 PM IST
RRB NTPC answer key: Important dates
RRB NTPC answer key releasing date: August 16, 8 pm onwards
RRB NTPC answer key will be available on website till August 23, 11.59 pm
RRB NTPC answer key objection date: August 18 to August 23
-
AUG 16, 2021 03:13 PM IST
RRB NTPC answer key will be available online 8 pm onwards
The RRB NTPC answer key will be available from 8 pm today. Candidates can log in to the official website of the RRBs using the NTPC exam details and download the answer key.
-
AUG 16, 2021 03:08 PM IST
RRB NTPC answer key challenge fee details
“The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment,” the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have informed candidates.
-
AUG 16, 2021 03:05 PM IST
RRB NTPC answer key download procedure
Candidates can download the RRB NTPC answer key from the official website of the respective railway recruitment boards. The answer key can be accessed using the exam registration number and roll number.
Candidates should download the answer key only from the official website of the RRBs.
-
AUG 16, 2021 03:04 PM IST
RRB NTPC answer key to be available on official websites only
Candidates who had appeared for RRB NTPC computer-based test between December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 can download the answer key of the exam today. The answer key will be available on the official website of the respective RRBs.
-
AUG 16, 2021 03:01 PM IST
RRB NTPC answer key to be released today
The railway recruitment boards will release the RRB NTPC answer key today. This will be the provisional answer key of the exams held from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021.
Get our daily newsletter
- The RRB NTPC answer key will be released today, August 16. The answer key will be available on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) for the exam held from December 28 to July 31 for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts of the Indian Railways.
