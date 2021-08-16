Home / Education / Employment News / RRB NTPC answer key live updates: Know when, how to download
RRB NTPC answer key live updates: Know when, how to download
RRB NTPC answer key live updates: Know when, how to download
Live

RRB NTPC answer key live updates: Know when, how to download

  • The RRB NTPC answer key will be released today, August 16. The answer key will be available on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) for the exam held from December 28 to July 31 for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts of the Indian Railways.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 03:52 PM IST

The RRB NTPC answer key will be released today, August 16. The answer key will be available on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). The RRB NTPC answer key will be released for the exam held from December 28 to July 31 for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts of the Indian Railways.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held to fill 35,208 vacancies in non-technical popular categories (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways.

It is likely that after the RRB NTPC answer key is released and candidates have submitted their objections, the RRBs will release a final answer key and then the result of the test.

To challenge the answer key candidates have to submit representations backing their claim and pay the required fee. Candidates can pay the fee through bank rupay debit cards, SBI VISA, Master debit cards only.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 16, 2021 03:52 PM IST

    RRB NTPC second stage exam shortlisting criteria

    RRB-wise shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT shall be done at the rate of 20 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration). The shortlisting for 2nd Stage CBT will be based on the merit of the candidates in 1st Stage CBT. The shortlisting for Skill Tests such as Computer-based Aptitude Test and Typing Skill Test shall be to the extent of 8 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration) based on the merit of the candidates in 2nd Stage CBT.

  • AUG 16, 2021 03:41 PM IST

    RRB NTPC exam fee refund process has begun

    The RRB NTPC fee refund link will be active till August 31. "All Candidates who had appeared the CBT-1 are advised to provide their Bank Account details for getting the refund of exam fees. They are requested to ensure that the Bank Account Number, Name and IFSC Code entered are correct and check it carefully before submitting. It may be noted that modification of bank details after submission will not be possible," the RRBs have informed candidates who had appeared for the exam which is being held at different successive levels to fill 35,208 vacancies in the non-popular technical category (NTPC) posts of Indian Railways.

  • AUG 16, 2021 03:37 PM IST

    RRB NTPC exam result after the final answer key is out

    After the RRB NTPC answer key is released and candidates have submitted their objections, the RRBs will release a final answer key and then the result of the test.

  • AUG 16, 2021 03:32 PM IST

    RRB NTPC answer key: How to pay fee 

    Candidates have to pay fee for raising objection to RRB NTPC answer key using All Bank Rupay Debit Cards and SBI VISA/Master debit cards. Other bank VISA/Master debit cards can not be used, the RRBs have said.

  • AUG 16, 2021 03:29 PM IST

    RRB NTPC answer key objection: Important points

    Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e. 23.08.2021 at 23:59 Hrs after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/key etc. will be entertained, the RRBs have said.

    “The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter," candidates have been informed.

  • AUG 16, 2021 03:24 PM IST

    RRB NTPC exam marking scheme

    There shall be negative marking for incorrect answer in CBTs. Deduction of 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be made for each wrong answer.

  • AUG 16, 2021 03:20 PM IST

    RRB NTPC answer key: Important dates

    RRB NTPC answer key releasing date: August 16, 8 pm onwards

    RRB NTPC answer key will be available on website till August 23, 11.59 pm

    RRB NTPC answer key objection date: August 18 to August 23

  • AUG 16, 2021 03:13 PM IST

    RRB NTPC answer key will be available online 8 pm onwards

    The RRB NTPC answer key will be available from 8 pm today. Candidates can log in to the official website of the RRBs using the NTPC exam details and download the answer key.

  • AUG 16, 2021 03:08 PM IST

    RRB NTPC answer key challenge fee details

    “The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment,” the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have informed candidates.

  • AUG 16, 2021 03:05 PM IST

    RRB NTPC answer key download procedure

    Candidates can download the RRB NTPC answer key from the official website of the respective railway recruitment boards. The answer key can be accessed using the exam registration number and roll number.

    Candidates should download the answer key only from the official website of the RRBs.

  • AUG 16, 2021 03:04 PM IST

    RRB NTPC answer key to be available on official websites only

    Candidates who had appeared for RRB NTPC computer-based test between December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 can download the answer key of the exam today. The answer key will be available on the official website of the respective RRBs.

  • AUG 16, 2021 03:01 PM IST

    RRB NTPC answer key to be released today

    The railway recruitment boards will release the RRB NTPC answer key today. This will be the provisional answer key of the exams held from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb ntpc rrb ntpc recruitment
RRB NTPC answer key live updates: Know when, how to download
RRB NTPC answer key live updates: Know when, how to download
employment news

RRB NTPC answer key live updates: Know when, how to download

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • The RRB NTPC answer key will be released today, August 16. The answer key will be available on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) for the exam held from December 28 to July 31 for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts of the Indian Railways.
READ FULL STORY
JKSSB recruitment 2021: 329 vacancies of Junior Assistant, and other posts on offer
JKSSB recruitment 2021: 329 vacancies of Junior Assistant, and other posts on offer
employment news

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 329 vacancies of JA and other posts

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 03:29 PM IST
  • JKSSB Recruitment 2021: 329 vacancies of Junior Assistant, and other posts on offer
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSIR-IHBT recruitment 2021:Apply for various Scientific and Technical Post(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
CSIR-IHBT recruitment 2021:Apply for various Scientific and Technical Post(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
employment news

CSIR-IHBT Recruitment 2021: Apply for scientists, MO and other posts

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 01:02 PM IST
  • CSIR-IHBT recruitment 2021:Apply for various Scientific and Technical Post, check details here 
READ FULL STORY
Close
GPSC invites applications to fill posts in Goa Civil Service, other departments
GPSC invites applications to fill posts in Goa Civil Service, other departments
employment news

GPSC invites applications to fill posts in Goa Civil Service, other departments

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 12:11 PM IST
  • The Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications to fill vacancies in various positions in Goa Civil Service and other departments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI announces to recruit specialist cadre officers(REUTERS/ File photo)
SBI announces to recruit specialist cadre officers(REUTERS/ File photo)
employment news

SBI announces to recruit specialist cadre officers

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 08:52 AM IST
  • State Bank of India (SBI) Central Recruitment & Promotion Department Corporate Centre, Mumbai has invited applications to recruit specialist cadre officers. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC question paper, answer key today(HT file)
RRB NTPC question paper, answer key today(HT file)
employment news

RRB NTPC answer key to be released today

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 03:21 PM IST
  • The RRB NTPC exam's question paper and answer key will be released today, August 16 at 8 pm. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer keys from August 18, 8 pm onwards. The last date for viewing of question paper and challenging the answer key is August 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana group C, group D recruitment registration deadline is August 31 (Representational image)(Hindustan Times)
Haryana group C, group D recruitment registration deadline is August 31 (Representational image)(Hindustan Times)
employment news

Haryana group C, group D recruitment single registration deadline is August 31

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 02:16 PM IST
  • The Haryana government will close the one-time single registration window for the common entrance test for selection to group C and group D posts on August 31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HSSC to conduct female constable selection exam on September 18, 19
HSSC to conduct female constable selection exam on September 18, 19
employment news

HSSC to conduct female constable selection exam on September 18, 19

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will conduct the written exam for the selection of female constable general duty on September 18 and 19. On the first day, the exam will be held only in evening session and in the second day it will be held in both morning and evening sessions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana HCS judicial branch exam likely in Oct-Nov, registration reopens(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Haryana HCS judicial branch exam likely in Oct-Nov, registration reopens(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
employment news

Haryana HCS judicial branch exam likely in Oct-Nov, registration reopens

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 10:12 AM IST
  • The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), through an official notification has informed that the application process for HCS judicial branch exam which was notified on January 13 has been reopened. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Candidates can apply for the UPPSC recruitment exam 2021 at uppsc.up.nic.in on or before September 13, 2021.(uppsc.nic.in)
UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Candidates can apply for the UPPSC recruitment exam 2021 at uppsc.up.nic.in on or before September 13, 2021.(uppsc.nic.in)
employment news

UPPSC Recruitment Exam 2021: Apply for 281 assistant engineer and other posts

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for exam to fill 281 vacancies for assistant engineers and other posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC has invited applications for 151 vacancies of deputy director posts in Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Ministry of Labour and Employment.(HT File)
UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC has invited applications for 151 vacancies of deputy director posts in Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Ministry of Labour and Employment.(HT File)
employment news

UPSC Recruitment 2021: 151 vacancies for deputy director in ESIC notified

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC has invited online applications to fill 151 vacancies for the post of deputy director in Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
IOCL Recruitment 2021
IOCL Recruitment 2021
employment news

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 480 Apprentice posts on iocl.com, details here 

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 04:19 PM IST
IOCL to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of IOCL on iocl.com. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
NRL recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 66 vacancies(Shutterstock)
NRL recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 66 vacancies(Shutterstock)
employment news

NRL recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 66 vacancies of GET and other posts

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • NRL recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 66 vacancies of Graduate Engineer Trainee and other posts is august 13
READ FULL STORY
Close
Telangana Police Recruitment 2021:Application process begin for 151 APP posts
Telangana Police Recruitment 2021:Application process begin for 151 APP posts
employment news

TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for 151 APP posts

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 08:49 PM IST
  • Telangana Police Recruitment 2021:Application process underway for 151 APP posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JKSSB 2021: DV for various class IV vacancies postponed
JKSSB 2021: DV for various class IV vacancies postponed
employment news

JKSSB 2021: Document verification for various class IV posts postponed

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • JKSSB 2021: DV for various class IV posts postponed
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.