RRB NTPC CBT-1 admit card to be released today, 2nd phase exam from Jan 16

RRB NTPC Admit Card: Railway Recruitment Board will on Tuesday release the admit card for 2nd phase of Non-technical popular category recruitment exam. Candidates whose exam is falling in the second phase will be able to download their RRB NTPC CBT-1 admit card from the official website of their regional RRBs after it is released.

The second phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 will be held from January 16 to 31. The link to check exam city and date was released on January 6. Around 27 lakh candidates will appear in the second phase of exam.

The first phase of RRB NTPC exam was held from December 28 to January 13.

A total of 1.26 crore aspirants have applied for the RRB NTPrecruitment against 35208 vacancies. Around 23 lakh candidates had appeared in its first phase of exam and the remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases.

How to download RRB NTPC admit card 2020:

Visit the official website of your regional RRB

Under the "Notices" section, click on the link to download RRB NTPC call letter

Login using your application number and password

Your RRB NTPC CBT-1 admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.