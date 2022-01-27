Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam and Level 1 postponed amid violent protests, notice here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam and Level 1 Exam have been postponed amid violent protests. Candidates can check the official notice below. 
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam and Level 1 postponed amid violent protests, notice here(Representational Image)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 10:55 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Board has postponed RRB NTPC CBT 2 examinations and Level 1 exam for now. The 2nd stage CBT that was scheduled conducted in a single phase from February 15 to February 19, 2022, across the country at various exam centers remains postponed amid violent protests by candidates. The Level 1 exam was scheduled to begin on February 23, 2022. 

The Board has constituted a high power committee to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14-15th January 2022.

Candidates can raise their concerns and suggestions to the committee through email to rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in, &lt;strong&gt;reads the official notice&lt;/strong&gt;. The last date to raise objections is till February 16, 2022. 

All Chairpersons of RRBs have also been directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels, compile these grievances and send the same to Committee. The Committee will examine the concerns and will submit their recommendations by March 4, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of regional RRBs. 

